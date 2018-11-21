Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, MED upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.13. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $286,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $236,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

