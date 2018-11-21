OmenCoin (OMEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,327.00

OmenCoin (CURRENCY:OMEN) traded up 756.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One OmenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. OmenCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,327.00 worth of OmenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmenCoin has traded up 443.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00135008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00200220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.09790563 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009767 BTC.

OmenCoin Coin Profile

OmenCoin’s total supply is 4,759,734 coins. OmenCoin’s official website is omencoin.xyz. OmenCoin’s official Twitter account is @omencoin.

Buying and Selling OmenCoin

OmenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

