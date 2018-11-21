OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.60 to $15.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ONE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

