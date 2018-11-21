Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 315,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

