Organovo (ONVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 5256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Organovo had a negative net margin of 732.47% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Organovo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 316,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organovo during the third quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Organovo by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Organovo by 20.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,951,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 3,090,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Organovo by 61.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

