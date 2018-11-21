Organovo (ONVO) Shares Up 8.4%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 546,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 867,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Organovo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 732.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 273,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/organovo-onvo-shares-up-8-4.html.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.