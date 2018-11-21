Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Announces Special Dividend of $0.15

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Oritani Financial has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oritani Financial to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of ORIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 176,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oritani Financial has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $111,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORIT. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

