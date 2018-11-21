ORIX (IX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

ORIX stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. ORIX has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $100.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 25.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

