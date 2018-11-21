Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 74.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,325.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/owens-minor-inc-omi-shares-sold-by-systematic-financial-management-lp.html.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.