Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON: PPB) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 6,950 ($90.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 7,130 ($93.17).

11/5/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,500 ($84.93).

11/2/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 7,400 ($96.69) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 7,700 ($100.61).

10/30/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 8,650 ($113.03).

10/16/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/16/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,730 ($101.01) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 7,000 ($91.47).

10/10/2018 – Paddy Power Betfair had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

PPB stock opened at GBX 7,055 ($92.19) on Wednesday. Paddy Power Betfair PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson bought 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

