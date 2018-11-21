Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $6,957,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,844.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,711 shares of company stock worth $62,090,136 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.36, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $140.12 and a 1-year high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $276.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.20.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.