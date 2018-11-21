Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.27. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.62 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 2.64%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $3,408,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

