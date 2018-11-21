Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 641 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 534.60 ($6.99).

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 413.60 ($5.40) on Wednesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 400.30 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.99 ($7.26).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

