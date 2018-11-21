Parker-Hannifin (PH) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.14

News articles about Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Parker-Hannifin earned a daily sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $163.71 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.72.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

