Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) Downgraded by Brean Capital to “Hold”

Brean Capital lowered shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. Brean Capital currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 8.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

