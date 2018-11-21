Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $46,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 8,427.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 510,124 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 19.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 185,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,392,948. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

