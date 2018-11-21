PayPie Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. PayPie has a market cap of $7.20 million and $11,230.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00001940 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00132107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00203273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.24 or 0.09735528 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000123 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009526 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

