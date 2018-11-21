Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 31,295 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41,627% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

NYSE BTU opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,473,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 28,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,016,574.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock worth $3,108,904. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $286,716,000 after acquiring an additional 674,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,292,224 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $117,367,000 after acquiring an additional 236,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,593,969 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,509 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,815 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 558,289 shares in the last quarter.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

