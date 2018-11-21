Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Bakkavor Group (BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.40 ($2.79).

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7 ($0.09) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods and produce in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers breads and bakery products, desserts and pastries, dips, dressed salads, dressings, fresh produce, fruit juices and smoothies, meal salads, modern deli, pasta, pizza, ready meals, sandwiches and sandwich wraps, sauces, soups, and stir fries, as well as fresh cut fruits, salads, and vegetables to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

