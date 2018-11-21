Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $517.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 42,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

