Pension Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 296,297 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO)

Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for 13.7% of Pension Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pension Partners LLC owned 0.99% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 202.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

