PerkinElmer (PKI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 2.71

Headlines about PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) have trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PerkinElmer earned a media sentiment score of 2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted PerkinElmer’s score:

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. ValuEngine raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $319,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $816,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,949 shares of company stock worth $2,575,140. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/perkinelmer-pki-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-2-71.html.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.