Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.53. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

