Media coverage about Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Perseus Mining earned a news impact score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Perseus Mining’s ranking:

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

PRU opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Perseus Mining (PRU) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/perseus-mining-pru-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.