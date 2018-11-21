Perseus Mining (PRU) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Perseus Mining earned a news impact score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
- Perseus Mining new discovery at Edikan bodes well for mine life extension (proactiveinvestors.com.au)
- Perseus Mining Delivers Exploration Success at Edikan Gold Mine (finance.yahoo.com)
- Perseus Mining (PRU) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
- Neutral Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Perseus Mining (PRU) Stock Price (americanbankingnews.com)
- Perseus Mining leveraged to high-grade gold results from West African project (proactiveinvestors.com.au)
PRU opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.
About Perseus Mining
Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.
