PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.98. 25,456,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 24,504,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBR. ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Santander raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.53.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

