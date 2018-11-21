PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.70

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Linda Tufts purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

