Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Position Trimmed by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Shares of PAHC opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.26. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $54.62.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.
In other Phibro Animal Health news, insider Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,977,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
