Phillips 66 (PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

In other news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. 2,447,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

