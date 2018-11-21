Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Hits $15.74 Million

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Phoenix has a total market cap of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005996 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Phoenix

Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

