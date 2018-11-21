Photonstar Led Group (PSL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 13,117,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 4,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photonstar Led Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.
Photonstar Led Group Company Profile (LON:PSL)
PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. The company is based in Romsey, the United Kingdom.
