Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Shares of HON opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

