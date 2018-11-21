Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PTC Inc (PTC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 719,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,055,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,745,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,157.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 333,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,819,000 after acquiring an additional 260,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $3,975,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,599. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PTC to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

