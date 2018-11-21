Pinduoduo (PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $491.03 million during the quarter.

PDD stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 89,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,851. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,089,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,309,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $9,031,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

