Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $19.84. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 21293092 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.03 million during the quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.90 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pinduoduo (PDD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/pinduoduo-pdd-shares-gap-up-following-strong-earnings.html.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.