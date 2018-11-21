Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report issued on Sunday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.03. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,475.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,170,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,285 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 610,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2,637.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 326,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

