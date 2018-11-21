Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.19% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s FY2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $52.35 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

