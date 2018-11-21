Piper Jaffray Companies Trims salesforce.com (CRM) Target Price to $160.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on salesforce.com to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $170.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

CRM stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 268.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $98.68 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $1,468,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $72,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,505 shares of company stock worth $75,370,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 114.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 178,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

