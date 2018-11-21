PKG Token (PKG) Trading Down 36.5% This Week

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One PKG Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $76,097.00 and $9,138.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00132969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00200865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.55 or 0.09972113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009543 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

