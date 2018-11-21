Platinum Group Metals (PTM) Shares Down 13%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares were down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 260,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 182,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, insider Hosken Consolidated Investment purchased 433,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,380.40.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. focuses on the operation and development of platinum and palladium mining operations. It explores for platinum, palladium, and gold, as well as rhodium, nickel, and copper deposits. The company has 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project, a bulk mineable underground deposit located in South Africa.

