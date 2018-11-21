Pluralsight (PS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 41537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Specifically, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $2,457,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $553,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pluralsight from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,606,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth $76,849,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,205,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,824,000 after purchasing an additional 582,839 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth $31,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

