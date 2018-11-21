Polypipe Group’s (PLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 461.20 ($6.03).

PLP opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. Polypipe Group has a twelve month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.50 ($5.74).

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

