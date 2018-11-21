PPDAI Group (PPDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.00 EPS

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPDF stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. PPDAI Group has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPDF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,715,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

