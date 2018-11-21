Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Sold by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Praxair comprises approximately 1.5% of AMG Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxair by 140.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxair by 389.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Praxair in the second quarter worth $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxair by 439.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxair by 1,259.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.82.

PX opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $169.75.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

