Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Praxair were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Praxair by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Praxair during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Praxair by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Praxair by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PX opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $169.75.

Several brokerages have commented on PX. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Praxair in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

