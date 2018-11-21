Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on December 28th

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PGIT opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.80 ($2.27).

About Premier Global Infrastructure Trust

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

