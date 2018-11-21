Premier Inc (PINC) Holdings Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Premier were worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Premier by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Premier by 34.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Premier by 31.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 47.9% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Leerink Swann set a $55.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $100,731.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,362.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $930,886. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

