Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Director Stephen Sposari Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Director Stephen Sposari purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.43 per share, with a total value of C$20,829.00.

Stephen Sposari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Stephen Sposari sold 100 shares of Premium Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.59, for a total transaction of C$7,059.00.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.32. 83,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a one year low of C$66.99 and a one year high of C$122.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. CIBC downgraded shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Premium Brands from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.00.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

