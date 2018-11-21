President Trump Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (PRES)

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One President Trump token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin. President Trump has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, President Trump has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get President Trump alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00133660 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00199203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.09841968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009700 BTC.

President Trump Token Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. The official website for President Trump is trump.2016coin.org. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin.

President Trump Token Trading

President Trump can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as President Trump directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade President Trump should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy President Trump using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for President Trump Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for President Trump and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.