Presidio (PSDO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Presidio in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Presidio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Presidio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Presidio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of PSDO opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. Presidio has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.79 million. Presidio had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Presidio will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Presidio news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $45,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Lerner bought 10,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSDO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Presidio by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,338,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 136,647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

