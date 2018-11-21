PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Buys 3,450 Shares

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 3,450 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $30,325.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew A. Drapkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 6,036 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $54,444.72.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 21,964 shares of PRGX Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $195,699.24.

On Friday, November 9th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 7,000 shares of PRGX Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $63,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 24,600 shares of PRGX Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $225,582.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 10,200 shares of PRGX Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $96,696.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 25,278 shares of PRGX Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $234,327.06.

PRGX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 27,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.61. PRGX Global Inc has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGX. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 68.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 110.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 608.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

